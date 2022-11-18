Oxen Hits Market Capitalization of $10.80 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and $172,561.86 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,641.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00374439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00116306 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00802996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.57 or 0.00634449 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00234828 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,756,381 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.