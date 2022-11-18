Oxen Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.91 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.91 million and $175,892.19 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,676.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00376527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00025297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00116994 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.12 or 0.00792239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.66 or 0.00627569 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00232005 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,749,923 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

