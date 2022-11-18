Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.33.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 115.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.30 million. Research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. American Trust raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 302,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 49,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $829,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

