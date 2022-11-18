Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Oppenheimer

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.52% from the company’s current price.
PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.10.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of PANW stock opened at $156.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.51. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of -172.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $213.63.
Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks
In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $2,700,813.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 649,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,726,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,743,816. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
