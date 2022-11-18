Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Oppenheimer

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.52% from the company’s current price.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.10.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $156.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.51. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of -172.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $2,700,813.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 649,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,726,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,743,816. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

