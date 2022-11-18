Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 3.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $57,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Paychex by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Paychex by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,174. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day moving average is $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

