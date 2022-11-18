Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) PT Raised to $48.00 at Hovde Group

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Hovde Group to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PGC. StockNews.com cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.18. 482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $737.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CAO Francesco S. Rossi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,282,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 856,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37,005 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 797,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 592,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

