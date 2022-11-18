Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating) shares rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.10 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.02). Approximately 456,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 295,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.02).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 million and a PE ratio of 13.13.

About Pembridge Resources

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

