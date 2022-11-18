Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Increased to $228.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $228.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penumbra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.45.

Penumbra stock opened at $193.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $290.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.22 and its 200 day moving average is $158.31.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,862.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,924 shares of company stock worth $1,620,945 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 4,607.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

