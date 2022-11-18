PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.54. The stock had a trading volume of 67,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,350. The company has a market capitalization of $248.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $183.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
