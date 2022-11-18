PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

NYSE:PKI opened at $135.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.59 and its 200-day moving average is $139.74. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 189.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,482 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in PerkinElmer by 8.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

