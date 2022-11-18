PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 4,000 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $29,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,639,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,182,016.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $28,158.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $27,036.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $22,260.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $45,420.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $22,710.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $22,350.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $50,451.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $32,594.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $39,780.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $51,660.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PRT opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0934 per share. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

