Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 364,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,265,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $269.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.