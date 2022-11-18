Piper Sandler Trims Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price to $300.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.38.

Shares of ILMN opened at $224.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

