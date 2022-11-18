PLATINCOIN (PLC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $38,854.74

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $992,010.15 and approximately $38,854.74 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001193 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 59% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00571213 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.23 or 0.29753562 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 723,032,728 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 723,032,728.18863 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.20633946 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $35,642.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

