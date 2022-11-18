Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Plaza Retail REIT Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PAZRF opened at $2.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $4.02.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

