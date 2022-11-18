Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Plaza Retail REIT Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PAZRF opened at $2.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $4.02.
About Plaza Retail REIT
