POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.
Shares of PNT stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $641.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.28.
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
