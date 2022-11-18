Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Trading Down 4.2%

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74. 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Get Polydex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

About Polydex Pharmaceuticals

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market worldwide. The company also manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry. It primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including iron dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.