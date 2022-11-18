Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th.

Popular has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Popular has a payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Popular to earn $10.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Trading Down 3.0 %

Popular stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. Popular has a 1 year low of $65.47 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Popular news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Popular by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,787,000 after acquiring an additional 262,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,856,000 after acquiring an additional 816,384 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after buying an additional 883,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.