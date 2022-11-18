Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of POR opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on POR. Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

