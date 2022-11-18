Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.27. 17,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $500,296.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,172,493 shares in the company, valued at $170,113,907.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $410,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,288,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,350,021.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $500,296.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,172,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,113,907.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,290,515 shares of company stock worth $45,284,372. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

