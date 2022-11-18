ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target Cut to $23.00

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ProAssurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

PRA opened at $19.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $27.55.

ProAssurance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

