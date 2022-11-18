Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.32 and last traded at $53.36. 10,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 19,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.52.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10.
