ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 66,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,710,929 shares.The stock last traded at $28.32 and had previously closed at $30.27.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 338.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 39,672 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 34,943.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 41,932 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $4,283,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

