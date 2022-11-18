ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €6.20 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($6.39) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.50 ($6.70) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.43) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €8.50 ($8.76) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($6.70) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.80 ($9.07) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of PSM traded up €0.42 ($0.44) on Thursday, hitting €8.56 ($8.83). 909,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.40. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €6.44 ($6.64) and a 1 year high of €15.55 ($16.03).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

