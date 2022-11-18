Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 119.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRVB. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Provention Bio from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of PRVB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.21. 288,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,769. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,113 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 424,311 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Provention Bio by 967.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

