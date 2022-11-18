Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) PT Raised to $22.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 181.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ:PRVB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 201,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,769. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $680.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 39.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,113 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $2,370,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 424,311 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter worth about $1,759,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 967.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,464 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

