Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has €35.50 ($36.60) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prysmian from €39.00 ($40.21) to €41.00 ($42.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Prysmian Price Performance

Shares of Prysmian stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. Prysmian has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30.

Prysmian Company Profile

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The Projects segment designs, produces, and installs high and extra high voltage cables for electricity transmission from power plants, and within transmission and primary distribution grids; high voltage cabling systems for terrestrial and submarine applications; submarine cable solutions for power transmission and distribution; data transmission cables; and umbilical cables, hoses, and electrical, optical, and signalling components for oil well management, as well as offers services for terrestrial and submarine interconnections between various countries and between offshore wind farms and the mainland, which is used for generation and distribution of electricity.

