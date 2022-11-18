Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BERY. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Shares of BERY opened at $54.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,476 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1,649.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,561,000 after buying an additional 983,982 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,627,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,708,000 after buying an additional 475,002 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after buying an additional 469,100 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,006,000 after purchasing an additional 415,879 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.