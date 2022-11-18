Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Evoqua Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies

Shares of AQUA opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $49.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

