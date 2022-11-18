QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.00 Million

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $8.00 million and $15,117.49 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for $2.13 or 0.00012744 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.28 or 0.00568519 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,962.77 or 0.29613207 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 2.15538362 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $7,452.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

