QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,163 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.
Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.50. The company had a trading volume of 155,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,677,696. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
