QUASA (QUA) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. QUASA has a market cap of $101.07 million and $139,693.26 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00133072 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $147,971.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

