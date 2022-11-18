Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $145.34. 6,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,695. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.