QUINT Price Reaches $1.34 (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. QUINT has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $230,189.89 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUINT has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One QUINT token can currently be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00008098 BTC on major exchanges.

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

