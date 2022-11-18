R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Acquires 18,424 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 805.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,306.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $55.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,960. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.99. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $60.29.

