Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating) fell 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. 254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated a network of 2,530 drug stores in 26 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco.

