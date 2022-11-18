Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Down to $28.43

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.43, but opened at $27.41. Range Resources shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 17,432 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Range Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

