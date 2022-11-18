Ravencoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.95 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 18th. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $258.23 million and $5.95 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 11,896,728,574 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

