Raymond James Trims AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Target Price to $10.00

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AIRS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ AIRS opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53.

In related news, CFO Dennis Dean acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,593. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Kenneth Higgins acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,337 shares in the company, valued at $183,351.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Dennis Dean bought 33,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 555,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,593. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 198,000 shares of company stock worth $611,850. Insiders own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 39.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 32.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 113,961 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

