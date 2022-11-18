Raymond James Trims AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Target Price to $10.00

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AIRS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
AirSculpt Technologies Stock Down 6.3 %
NASDAQ AIRS opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 39.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 32.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 113,961 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.
