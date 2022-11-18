Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ready Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Ready Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.24. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.36%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

