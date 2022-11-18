Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SciPlay (SCPL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL):

11/16/2022 – SciPlay had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $13.00.

11/16/2022 – SciPlay had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush to $20.00.

11/16/2022 – SciPlay had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $18.00.

11/15/2022 – SciPlay was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/11/2022 – SciPlay was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

10/10/2022 – SciPlay had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SciPlay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCPL traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 117,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,825. SciPlay Co. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.36.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.54 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Equities research analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciPlay

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 102.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in SciPlay during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SciPlay by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

