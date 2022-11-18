Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Insider Shafique Virani Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $123,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shafique Virani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 14th, Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $133,600.00.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ RXRX opened at $10.92 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of -0.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RXRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.