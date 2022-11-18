Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Insider Shafique Virani Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $123,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shafique Virani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $133,600.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $10.92 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of -0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

