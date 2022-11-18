Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Upgraded by Grupo Santander to “Outperform”

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €18.64 ($19.22) target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.47.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Price Performance

Shares of RDEIY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,600. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

