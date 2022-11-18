Redrow’s (RDW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 499 ($5.86) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Redrow to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Redrow to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($11.75) to GBX 510 ($5.99) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 626.83 ($7.37).

Get Redrow alerts:

Redrow Price Performance

Shares of Redrow stock opened at GBX 441.80 ($5.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 367.40 ($4.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 717.80 ($8.43). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 434.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 493.02. The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 724.26.

Redrow Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.72%.

In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($5.89), for a total value of £30,561 ($35,911.87). In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($5.89), for a total value of £30,561 ($35,911.87). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 423 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £48,645 ($57,162.16).

About Redrow

(Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.