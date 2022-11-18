REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at DA Davidson

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

REE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut REE Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

REE Automotive Stock Down 1.2 %

REE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,607. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $194.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.48. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $7.49.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that REE Automotive will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in REE Automotive by 895.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 723,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 650,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $90,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,020,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

