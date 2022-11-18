Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Sells $161,789.00 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $161,789.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 677,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,011,614. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $192,120.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 29,135 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $837,631.25.

On Monday, August 29th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $591,458.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,800 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $106,596.00.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 43.67 and a quick ratio of 43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,186 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regional Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 709,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,883,000 after buying an additional 140,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 67.7% in the third quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 308,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 124,407 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 8.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regional Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

