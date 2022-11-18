Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Director Buys $481,650.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Kight acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $481,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,560,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,563,742.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Repay Stock Performance

Repay stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Repay in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Repay by 5,518.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Repay by 131.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Repay in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repay Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Repay from $16.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Repay to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.90.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

