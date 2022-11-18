Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on January 20th

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.341 per share by the bank on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Republic Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Republic Bancorp to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.19. Republic Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $869.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Republic Bancorp to $42.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.