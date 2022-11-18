Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sylogist Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Sylogist in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SYZ opened at C$4.33 on Friday. Sylogist has a 12 month low of C$4.30 and a 12 month high of C$13.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.38. The stock has a market cap of C$103.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

