Research Analysts Set Expectations for Energizer Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Energizer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Energizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Energizer alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ENR. TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Energizer Trading Up 0.2 %

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Shares of ENR opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. Energizer has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $41.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.81%.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 418.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 312.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.